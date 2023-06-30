Walking club helps memory care residents in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Residents and therapists of Morningside Place, an assisted living facility in Overland Park that specializes in memory care, have created their own walking club.

Multiple times a week, the large group wears matching bright-colored visors and sets out for an adventure.

It was all smiles for the residents because their feet were in motion.

“Get those toes moving,” said Trish Miser, an occupational therapist at Morningside Place.

Headed down the road, it is a chance to form new memories.

“With dementia, you have to be very creative and think outside the box and understand the disease process,” said Miser.

“I don't know, but I think I’m going to have fun,” one resident said.

Although, the activity is so much more than a walk.

Miser said it’s bonding, independence and balance, but most importantly, it’s repetition.

“We have residents stop in our therapy room and ask, ‘Is it time to go for our walk?’” she said.

Miser says it means so much that residents remember the activity and ask for it.

“Some of them on this walk, it would spur memories, where they used to live, what color their house was, 'Oh look at these flowers, oh I used to do gardening’” she said. “Then when you see the residents' faces they really enjoy it, they like the exercise, they like to get to interact with each other.”

But for one resident, Carol, the best is yet to come.

“The best part of it is we get to go up there and eat ice cream,” Carol said. “I hope they take us up there today."

Hope was in sight as the large group of people rounded the corner to Casey’s on Metcalf Ave.

“Go inside get something to drink, get a little ice cream, get what you want,” said Morningside Place's clinical service director Keith Melick.

It's a little something sweet for the walking club that sets out to do big things.

