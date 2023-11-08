Wally's, 'Home of the Great American Road Trip,' to open location in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wally's, known to Midwesterners for its massive gas station locations, is set to expand to the Kansas City area and open a location in Independence, the company announced.

The gas station, which dubs itself "Home of the Great American Roadtrip," currently operates two locations in St. Louis and Pontiac, Illinois.

Independence's location will be the largest one yet, and will sit on 50,000-square-foot travel center.

It will include 80 gas pumps and an estimated 20 electric vehicle charging stations.

Inside, customers can enjoy Wally's sandwich house, Wally’s café and a popcorn station.

The company says it also houses a canteen with a beef jerky bar and other hot food, along with a bakery and coffee bar.

“Wally’s has closed on our first location in Independence, and is in discussion on other locations in the Kansas City Metro," Michael Rubenstein, CEO of Wally's, said in a press release.

The company hopes to break ground on the new location in the summer of 2024.

—