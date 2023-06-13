Walmart announces 1st case-ready beef facility to open in 2025 in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walmart's first-ever owned and operated case-ready beef facility is set to open in Olathe in 2025, the retail corporation announced Tuesday.

The 330,000-square-foot beef facility will break ground later this year, and will be designed and built by Kansas City, Missouri-based McCownGordon Construction.

The $257 million project is expected to create 667 jobs in Olathe, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced.

“We’re thrilled that Walmart chose Olathe for its innovative facility, Olathe Mayor John Bacon said in a statement. "This huge capital investment will help create more jobs that will greatly benefit the City of Olathe and our entire region.”

Case-ready beef is processed and packaged at a facility, and once delivered to a store, it's ready to be placed in a meat case.

The Olathe facility will package Angus beef products, like steaks and roasts, from Sustainable Cuts LLC in North Point, Nebraska, and will distribute to Walmart locations across the Midwest.

"We’ll continue to work hand in hand with our suppliers to ensure we're delivering high-quality products, increasing transparency, resiliency and capacity through the supply process and meeting increased demand for our customers," Walmart said in a statement.