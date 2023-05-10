Walmart announces plans to close down Neighborhood Market location in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A longtime retail staple at one of Overland Park’s busiest intersections is set to close within the next month.

A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed to KSHB 41 News this week the company plans to close its Walmart Neighborhood Market at 10303 Metcalf Ave., in Overland Park by Friday, June 2. The pharmacy at the location will close a week earlier on May 26.

The company said the decision was made after a review process that identified several factors, including store performance.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Overland Park location at 10303 Metcalf,” the spokesperson said in an e-mail. “We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”

The store has been a staple of one of the busiest intersections in Johnson County for more than two decades.

Walmart filed a WARN Notice with the state of Kansas earlier this month announcing the closure and estimated it would impact roughly 106 jobs.

The company says it hopes employees at the closing location will seek employment at other stores in the area.

Overland Park and Johnson County property records show the commercial center that housed the store being built back in 1960. Walmart opened its store in October 2003.

While the store is closing, shoppers won’t have to travel too much further to get to a Walmart location.

The retailer operates a Neighborhood Market location just north at W. 90th Street and Metcalf Avenue, as well as a Walmart SuperCenter just further south at W. 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

