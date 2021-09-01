Walmart to hire 20,000 new employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walmart has announced it will begin hiring a substantial number of new employees, including some in Kansas and Missouri.

The company has experienced growth in its latest quarter and will hire 20,000 new, permanent employees to both part and full-time positions in response, according to Joe Metzger, executive vice president of supply chain operations for Walmart.

"In order to support that growth, we’re planning to hire 20,000 new associates across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers (DCs), fulfillment centers (FCs) and transportation offices," Metzger said in a release.

The hiring round will feature several events in early September where candidates can find out more about the open positions.

"We’re holding special hiring events on Sept. 8-9 to attract the best and brightest candidates in all our supply chain locations," Metzger said. "We’ll be filling a wide range of roles, including order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions."

The hiring events in Missouri will take place in St. James, Moberly, Harrisonville and Pineville. More information about those events and the roles available in those locations can be found here.

The hiring events in Kansas will take place in Ottawa, Topeka and Edgerton. More information about those events and the roles available there can be found here.

The average pay for supply chain workers at the company is $20.37 per hour, according to the release.