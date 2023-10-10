Wanted: Plans that can reconnect Kansas City neighborhoods sliced apart by highways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, leaders want ideas to improve connecting neighborhoods torn apart by highway construction and have the money to pay for the best ideas.

A news conference to talk about Reconnecting Kansas City will be held at 8:30 a.m. with KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and the city council.

The news conference will be held on the East Meyer Boulevard bridge near the corner of East Meyer Boulevard and Chestnut Avenue.

The city got a $5 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant to figure out how to improve safety and connectivity with neighborhoods separated by Bruce R. Watkins Memorial Drive, with an emphasis is the area between east 85th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

The roadway runs north and south between those locations with two lanes on each side.

Traffic crashes are common in the area.

In addition, the mayor announced earlier this year the city another federal grant to study how to reconnect Westside neighborhoods split apart by Interstate 35, according to the news release.

Proposals for improving Bruce R. Watkins Memorial Drive are open and proposals for the Westside open in late October, the news release states.

