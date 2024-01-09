Warming centers in Kansas City area provide warmth during winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As snow builds up across the Kansas City area, many people have the luxury of enjoying the wintry weather from the warmth of their homes.

For the individuals who don't have that option, warming centers have opened their doors to the community to help save lives.

The executive director of Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Campus, Doug Langner, said the shelter, which is located at 705 Virginia Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri, housed 156 people overnight on Monday and into Tuesday.

"Days like this where it's snowing, you visibly see why what we're doing is so necessary," Langner said.

Langner said providing access to warming shelters is a matter of life or death. Hope Faith found cases of frostbite among some individuals seeking warmth overnight. The shelter works with local EMS to provide medical care to people in need and has now shifted from overnight services to daytime services to continue serving the community into Tuesday.

Langner said the shelter's goal isn't only to provide relief, but to make a long-term difference in the lives of those who need its service.

There are plenty of other warming shelters also working to make a difference in the KC area.

KSHB 41 News compiled a list of warming centers below, to help you find the nearest shelter:

KANSAS

Johnson County



Wyandotte County

Leavenworth County

Leavenworth Interfaith Community of Hope (311 Kiowa St., Leavenworth, Kansas 66048)

MISSOURI

Clay County



Jackson County

