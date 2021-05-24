Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Warrensburg man dies in crash

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:24 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 06:24:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Warrensburg man is dead after a crash in Johnson County, Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Kody Jones died in a two-car crash when he was traveling on U.S. 50 at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said another vehicle was traveling southbound on NW 1601 Road when it crossed the eastbound lane of U.S. 50 and struck the driver's side of Jones' vehicle. Both vehicles went off the south side of the highway, hitting a stop sign and light pole before coming to rest.

Jones was pronounced dead by the Johnson County Coroner.

This is MSHP Troop A's 28th fatal crash and 29th fatality this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Shining a spotlight on the 2021 graduates!