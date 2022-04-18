Washburn University president Farley to plans to retire

TOPEKA, Kan. — Washburn University President Jerry Farley plans to retire after 25 years leading the school in Topeka, the university announced Monday.

The university said Farley, who has been Washburn president since July 1, 1997, will retire Sept. 30.

Farley, 76, said he has been discussing his retirement with the Washburn Board of Regents for more than two years to ensure an orderly transfer when he leaves.

After his retirement, Farley will be a president emeritus and focus on fundraising and international student recruitment for Washburn, a news release from the school said.

During Farley's tenure, Washburn added a new indoor athletic facility, several dorms and added Washburn Tech to the university. And a new law school is scheduled to open at the end of this year.

The university said the Washburn regents will announce details about the search of Farley's replacement in the coming weeks.

