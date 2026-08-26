KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Football players at Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas, stepped off the field and into their community after strong storms left neighbors without power and caused extensive damage over the past week.

Washington High School football players help neighbors impacted by Kansas City, Kansas, storm

Head Coach Camron Smith said the storms hit his program hard.

"Man, it was the worst storm of my life," Smith told KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa.

Several players were without power, had trees fall on their homes and cars, and some were completely blocked into their neighborhoods. But rather than focus on their own hardships, the team grabbed water from their nutrition station and went out to help.

"We're just gonna touch the community, period," Smith said. "So we grabbed a bunch of cold water from our nutrition station and went out into the neighborhood. There were so many people just sitting outside their homes. It was hot."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Camron Smith

Smith said seeing little kids run up to get a cold bottle of water made the moment hit home.

"It just really was heartwarming to see our young men know that the world is bigger than your situation," Smith said.

Senior Alvin Riley and his mother Shawna led the way, delivering cold bottles of water to neighbors and power crews. Riley, who had only recently gotten his own power restored, said the experience put things in perspective.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Alvin Riley

"Something so little can help a person's whole day," Riley explained. "I would put it at one of my greatest accomplishments in my life. There were times that others couldn't help me out, but I am glad to say I helped somebody else out."

Riley said he hopes the effort reminds people not to take anything for granted.

"I want everyone to be grateful because things can happen in a snip and a snap," Riley said.

KSHB 41/Shawna Riley Washington High School football players took it upon themselves to provide relieve to neighbors impacted by storms this past week.

Coach Smith said his program is built on a foundation that puts character ahead of the game itself.

"We base our program off grades, character, football," Smith said. "The grades come first. After that, gotta have high character and the football will come."

That philosophy showed in how the team responded, Smith said, even as some players were still dealing with damage to their own homes.

KSHB 41/Shawna Riley

"It's what makes a team become a brotherhood and become a family," Smith said.

Senior wide receiver and running back Camron Filds said giving back was about more than football.

"I don't want to see people down because God gave us the day. He woke us up, so we should enjoy any day that we get," Filds said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Camron Filds

The team is rallying around its community and a phrase that has taken on new meaning this week.

"Dot Strong," Smith said. "That we stand together among whatever adversity comes our way."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—