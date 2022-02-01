Watch
Waste Management suspends trash collection across Kansas City on Feb. 2

(FILE) Kansas City, Missouri, leaders are exploring a plan to bring trash services in-house rather than hire contractors, a move that officials say would help control costs and improve service to all parts of the city.
Posted at 2:57 PM, Feb 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week’s looming winter storm will affect trash service across the Kansas City area.

Waste Management announced Tuesday it is suspending all of its residential and commercial routes on Wednesday.

The company is hoping to resume service on Thursday, with a one-day delay for the remainder of the week.

“The safety of our employees and the public is a primary concern and guides our decision in events such as these,” Waste Management spokesperson Paul Howe said.

Earlier this week, Kansas City, Missouri, said it was suspending trash and recycling collection and bulky-item pickup through Friday. The move allows the city to re-allocate staff and resources for snow removal efforts.

