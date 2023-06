KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wastewater washed into the Blue River in Kansas City, Missouri, after an overflow starting around 9:25 a.m. near 6839 Askew Ave. Wednesday morning.

Kansas City Water crews found a grate plugged with a rock, causing a blockage to a 15-inch pipe, according to KC Water.

An overflowing manhole was found at the location.

They were able to remove the rock and restore the flow to the pipe around 10:15 a.m.

The area has been washed down to dilute the wastewater.