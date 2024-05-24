Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH | 2024 School Day at the K with Kansas City Royals, Science City, KSHB 41

KSHB 41, Science City and the Kansas City Royals brought thousands of our closest friends together earlier this month for the 2024 edition of School Day at the K!
2024 School Day at the K.png
Posted at 1:30 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 14:30:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Earlier this month, thousands of children got to their seats at Kauffman Stadium for an annual tradition: School Day at the K.

The KSHB 41 Weather team’s Lindsey Anderson, Wes Peery, Cassie Wilson and Jeff Penner were joined by the crew at Kansas City’s Science City and Sluggerrr on May 8 for a morning of science and fun.

LINK | Learn more about School Day at the K

You can watch the presentation at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25, on KSHB 41, or just watch in the video player below.

KSHB 41 School Day at the KC 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone