WATCH | 2024 School Day at the K with Kansas City Royals, Science City, KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Earlier this month, thousands of children got to their seats at Kauffman Stadium for an annual tradition: School Day at the K.

The KSHB 41 Weather team’s Lindsey Anderson, Wes Peery, Cassie Wilson and Jeff Penner were joined by the crew at Kansas City’s Science City and Sluggerrr on May 8 for a morning of science and fun.

You can watch the presentation at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25, on KSHB 41, or just watch in the video player below.

KSHB 41 School Day at the KC 2024

