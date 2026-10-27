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WATCH | 41 In-Depth: The Kansas U.S. Senate race with 1 week to go

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're in the final days of an unexpectedly fierce battle for U.S. Senate in Kansas, as incumbent Republican Roger Marshall tries to fend off Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively and KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan are in the studio discussing the race with Dr. Abigail Vegter, an assistant professor and director of political science at William Jewell College.

Watch their live conversation in the video player below starting at 8:30 a.m.

41 In Depth | The Kansas U.S. Senate race with 1 week to go

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