WATCH | Missouri Republican gubernatorial candidates debate

ST LOUIS — On Wednesday night, July 24, two Missouri Republican candidates for governor — Bill Eigel and Jay Ashcroft — took the stage at KSDK-TV in St. Louis for a debate ahead of their Aug. 6 primary.

A third candidate, Mike Kehoe, was invited but declined to participate citing a scheduling conflict.

KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute was one of three moderators at the debate.

