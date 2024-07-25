ST LOUIS — On Wednesday night, July 24, two Missouri Republican candidates for governor — Bill Eigel and Jay Ashcroft — took the stage at KSDK-TV in St. Louis for a debate ahead of their Aug. 6 primary.
A third candidate, Mike Kehoe, was invited but declined to participate citing a scheduling conflict.
RELATED | Missouri gubernatorial candidate Mike Kehoe makes pitch to Northland residents
KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute was one of three moderators at the debate.
Watch the debate in the video player below.
WATCH | Missouri Republican gubernatorial candidates debate