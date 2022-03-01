WATCH: Overland Park Fire Department rescues dog from icy lake

As frozen lakes thaw out in warmer temperatures, they become dangerous — and not just for humans.

The Overland Park Fire Department posted a video to social media on Tuesday of a dog they found stranded in the middle of a lake after falling through the ice on Saturday.

In the video, firefighter Brian Stockman swims out to retrieve the dog, named Lucy.

This just in! Lucy recovering nicely after falling through the ice on Saturday. OPFD FF Brian Stockman made the rescue. Just one of those little calls that often go unnoticed. Thanks Brian! pic.twitter.com/JULrsvmmpR — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) March 1, 2022

The department noted that Lucy is recovering well after the scare.