WATCH: Overland Park Fire Department rescues dog from icy lake

Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 01, 2022
As frozen lakes thaw out in warmer temperatures, they become dangerous — and not just for humans.

The Overland Park Fire Department posted a video to social media on Tuesday of a dog they found stranded in the middle of a lake after falling through the ice on Saturday.

In the video, firefighter Brian Stockman swims out to retrieve the dog, named Lucy.

The department noted that Lucy is recovering well after the scare.

