Water heater explosion injures 1 in Tuesday night fire

Posted at 6:26 PM, Sep 28, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A water heater explosion that led to a fire Tuesday night injured one person, according to Fire District #1 of Johnson County, Kansas.

Fire District #1 and Johnson County MED-ACT were dispatched to the 33300 block of West 167th Street in Gardner on a report of a water heater explosion

Once units arrived on the scene, paramedics assisted one victim with injuries. Smoke was observed coming out of the residence, and additional units were called to the scene.

The fire was extinguished shortly after.

The victim suffered burn injuries and was quickly transported to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. According to the district, the victim's condition is unknown as of Wednesday evening.

