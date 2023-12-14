Water issue Thursday afternoon at KU Medical Center sends employees home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Employees and students who use research and education buildings at the University of Kansas Medical Center were notified of an issue with the med center’s water system Thursday afternoon and allowed to head home for the day.



A KU Medical Center spokesperson said they have a water system that is separate from the University of Kansas Health System, which runs the hospitals.

There is no water issue on the hospital side and no impact on patients and operations there.

The spokesperson said they are working with an outside company to determine next steps on restoring normal operations of the water system.

—