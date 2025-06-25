Water main and gas line breaks impacting Shawnee residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 60 Shawnee residents don't have water due to a water main and gas line break overnight.

Water One says about 1:00 a.m. a 15 inch water main broke at 67th & Quivira.

That break then caused a gas line break.

Gas crews tapped the broken line, which impacted 8 customers, and Water One crews are now working to repair the large main break - which is expected to take much of today.

When the water line is repaired, the gas line will then be repaired.

67th Street is closed between Quivira and Garnett.

