Water main break causes wastewater overflow in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A water main break caused a wastewater overflow, which surfaced and entered Riss Lake Tuesday near 8800 NW Cadwaller Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

KC Water addressed the overflow from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday. The 10-inch broken main was located in the area.

Warning signs will be posted around the affected areas, and lime will be applied, KC Water said.

Crews are working to repair the break Wednesday.

"Our wastewater systems protect public health and our environment," KC Water said in the release.