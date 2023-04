KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boil advisory has been issued for Knob Noster until Thursday, the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency said.

On Tuesday, JCEMA reported there was a water main break that was causing low to no pressure.

Though water was restored, JCEMA kept the boil advisory going.

There was no immediate details on what caused the main to break.

Knob Noster is about 65 miles east of Kansas City, Missouri.

