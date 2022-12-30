Water main break shuts down KCMO office complex

A 10-inch water main burst under West 7th Street near Broadway Boulevard in downtown KCMO, leaving an office complex and nearby businesses without water.

Brian Ellis works in the building and described the frustration with the break.

"We have no water whatsoever, no ability to use the restrooms, sinks, washing hands, none of it," Ellis said. "It's not available."

Ellis said its very frustrating and makes everyone's job difficult.

"It's very frustrating, it makes it difficult to do your job you know," Ellis said. "I feel guilty because my employees, you want to give them the basic necessities to be able to get their job done and you can't offer that. And you're not sure what to do."

There are dozens of similar water line breaks across the city.

Many of them are caused by aging infrastructure cracking during the deep freeze and swift thaw.

No timeline has been given yet on when the West 7th Street and Broadway Boulevard break will be repaired.