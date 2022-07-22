Waverly man killed after falling out of bed of pickup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Waverly, Mo. man died after falling out of the bed of a pickup Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred southbound on Highway 13, about a quarter mile north of SE 650 road shortly before 8:00 a.m.

Robert E. Long, 40, was driving a 2004 Ford F150 when Burnie G. Jordan, 54, fell out of the bed of the truck and struck the pavement.

Jordan was transported by Lifeflight to Research Medical Center, where he passed away.

The crash is still under investigation.