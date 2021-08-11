Wayside Waif rescues 57 dogs from Louisiana puppy mill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City animal rescue, Wayside Waif rescued 57 dogs from a puppy mill this week.

The dogs arrived from Louisiana very early Wednesday morning.

More than 100 dogs were living in poor conditions at the puppy mill. The remaining dogs were taken to a rescue in Birmingham, Alabama.

A tweet shared by the rescue Wednesday morning showed one of the rescued dogs refusing to let go of the person now caring for it, grabbing on to the rescue staff member's arm.

57 dogs are now safe at Wayside Waifs. Our Rescue Team arrived back from Louisiana at 2:30am. The dogs are now sleeping in clean beds, have had their first Wayside meal, and getting lots of love and support.

Before going up for adoption, the dogs will receive a full medical examination and spay or neuter surgery. Many have GI parasites, tumors and eye infections, according to the rescue.

A variety of breeds were rescued, including Dobermans, Boston terriers, pit mixes and labrador puppies.

BISSELL Pet Foundation provided a grant to help cover the expenses of the rescue and care of the dogs.