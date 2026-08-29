GRANDVIEW, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Families looking to add a four-legged friend to their home will have an opportunity to do so for less this weekend.

Wayside Waifs is participating in Clear The Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign led by NBCUniversal Local each August.

Wayside Waifs offers $25 adoption fees for Clear The Shelters weekend

As part of the campaign’s “Crescendo Weekend,” Wayside Waifs will offer $25 reduced adoption fees to encourage more people to visit the shelter and give dogs and cats a new home.

The event is happening at Wayside Waifs in Grandview starting at 10 a.m. today and runs through tomorrow.

There are a variety of dogs and cats of all ages ready to be adopted.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition employees will also be on-site volunteering throughout the event.

This marks Hill’s ninth year supporting Clear The Shelters and its first year serving as the campaign’s presenting sponsor.

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