'We are open today. We’re 24/7': The winter blast didn't stop several businesses from welcoming customers

MISSION, Kan. — From fast food joints to hardware stores, the majority of businesses across the Kansas City metro were closed on Monday.

But working from home or calling out sick was not an option for several local business owners.

“We, you know, wanna be open just in case something happens,” said David Roberts with Shawnee’s Bates City BBQ. “It wouldn’t be very polite to just say ‘We’re not in the mood to work today."'

Chase Lucas

Running a business that's been in the family for 24 years, Roberts learned to weather the storm. It does not matter if they see 50 customers or one, Roberts says any business is worth the effort and the trust they earn.

“You know, people are plowing trucks," Roberts said. "Like that guy plowing the lot? He can come in, get lunch.".

Chase Lucas

His forecast was spot on. A regular customer, Billy Muehlberger, came in for his favorite fuel after hours of plowing snow — a pork sandwich with coleslaw and a side of onion rings.

“Oh it’s crazy" Muehlberger said. "I mean that’s the best thing people could do is just stay home. It’s not worth getting out and wrecking your vehicle or getting stuck.

Another local business open on Monday was Mission Veterinary Emergency & Specialty.

It is even more important for the hospital to open after the winter blast because foot traffic goes up due to weather-related injuries.

Chase Lucas

“We do have a lot of clients coming in through ER because their primary vets have been closed,” said Alex Nguyen. “You know, eating the salt off the roads, paws getting hurt, car accidents — things like that.”

Joseph Wetteroth was relieved he had the option.

“We did have to call around quite a bit,” said Wetteroth. “It was nice that this place was open so we have a place to take her. We don’t have to watch her suffer anymore.”

Despite Mother Nature and all her antics, many of the local businesses have people who rely on them.

Chase Lucas

“Traffic probably a little slower… Hopefully just pays for me and my brother to be here and keeping the lights on and everything running,” Roberts said.