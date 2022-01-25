'We are still in a staffing crisis': Park Hill School District to close for 2 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Classrooms will be empty on Thursday and Friday in the Park Hill School District because of an ongoing "staffing crisis," within the district.

In a letter to families, the district said that it continues to have a high number of staff getting sick and calling out.

Because of this, the district said it will not have enough staff to properly supervise students during the school day by the end of the week.

All schools, offices, facilities and programs will close during regular hours including Park Hill Online Academy, Adventure Club and tuition preschool.

There may still be evening activities, which will be on a case-by-case basis.

The district said virtual learning wasn't an option because of staffing.

"We understand that this will be incredibly challenging for our families, so we want you to know that we exhausted every option before we got to this," the district said in the letter. "We will continue to monitor the situation to try to make the best decisions possible for our students, our staff and our families. Thank you for your support and understanding of the Park Hill School District as we face these challenges together."

