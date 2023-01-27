'We create memories': Origin story of KC's famous marquee letters at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the most iconic gathering places for Chiefs fans is found just inside Union Station.

Lit marquee letters spelling “Chiefs Kingdom” are on display for photo ops during the playoffs.

“They are awesome. I was here like two years ago when they did ‘em and it’s always fun to come take pictures,” said fan Mariaah Brown.

President and CEO of Union Station George Guastello says the landmark is all about creating memories.

“That gives me the greatest joy — is that I’m having something to do with making memories in somebody’s life,” Guastello said. “Kids are taking their pictures, they will have those pictures in the family album and they’ll be able to tell that story to future generations.”

The letters are owned by Alpha-Lit KC , a small women-owned business that launched in 2019. They rent out various marquee letters, numbers and symbols to clients for their event needs.

While 80% of their sales are for weddings, they also work to customize birthdays, graduations and other private events.

“I do pinch myself, and my sister-in-law and brother do, too, that we get to wake up every day and just make people’s events and lives happier," said co-owner Heather Coday. "And honestly, the most incredible feeling is when you turn the lights on and everyone gasps and they are just like, 'Ah, that is so beautiful.'"

Union Station’s partnership with Alpha-Lit KC started in 2020.

Coday pitched her business at a bridal convention in downtown Kansas City. A week later, efforts to bring the letters to the main hall were underway.

She says the exposure at Union Station helped the small business take off tremendously. Now the company is fully booked two to three months in advance and 50% of sales during the playoffs are Chiefs-related.

“We get that a lot — 'Are you the ones that do the lights at Union Station?'” Coday said. “We were just like resting easy for a while. We were like, 'Oh, business is steadily growing,' and then it was like BAM.”

Coday feels blessed to know she is playing a part in helping Union Station become the heartbeat of the KC community.

“I hope they enjoy it, love it, take as many photos as you like, as many selfies as you like, but I think the longterm effect of having those memories is what’s really special to us,” Coday said.

