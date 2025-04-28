‘We fight tooth and nail,’ Lee’s Summit dentist restores smiles for veterans for free

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — All dentists fix cavities, but one Lee’s Summit dentist is tackling a much bigger issue — the gap in dental care for veterans.

Marco Gargano has traded combat boots for a white coat, but his mission remains the same.

“To serve the people who have served our country,” said Gargano.

A veteran himself, Gargano has seen firsthand how dental health often falls through the cracks, especially in veteran communities.

A report from CareQuest Oral Health and the AIDPH found that 60% of veterans struggle with dental health, and 85% of those on VA insurance don’t qualify for dental coverage. For Gargano, the issue felt personal.

KSHB Marco Gargano

“To see our military community who don't have access to a dentist, besides the treatment that they're receiving through the Army and the type of care that they need, that was really eye opening for me,” said Gargano.

Gargano now offers free dental care to veterans.

“We really fight tooth and nail here to create access to care for our patients,” said Gargano.

KSHB Free dental care for veterans

One of those patients is Army veteran Clifford Jones. After years of neglecting his teeth, it took a toll not only on his health, but his confidence.

“I didn’t want to see anyone, didn’t want to smile,” said Jones. “I didn’t feel positive about myself.”

Beyond aesthetics, Gargano emphasizes the serious health risks linked to poor oral care — including heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

“What we’re doing here isn’t just cosmetic,” said Gargano. “It has a real impact on overall health.”

After help from Gargano, Jones is smiling bigger than ever.

KSHB Clifford Jones

“You wouldn't believe it. I mean, people that have been around me for a long time and stuff. It's like, that's the first thing they spot,” said Jones.

Aspen Dental offices, including those in Kansas City, host days of service where veterans can receive free dental care and connect with providers who understand their needs. For more information, visit their website.

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.