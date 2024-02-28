Watch Now
'We had a growing pain': KCI officials reflect on lessons learned 1 year after new terminal opened

Posted at 3:46 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 16:46:00-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the last year, Kansas City International Airport officials said they've learned a lot with the new terminal.

One of those challenges they're addressing is traffic issues at the arrivals curb.

It’s something travelers like Thomas James have noticed.

"I have experienced that,” James, a traveler at KCI, said.

It’s also a lesson learned for airport officials including Kansas City Aviation Department Director Melissa Cooper.

"I think we were worried a little bit about commercial curb and departures curb, but we had a growing pain with the arrivals curb,” Cooper said.

It's been a work in progress.

In recent months, KSHB 41 reported on more staff along the arrivals curb.

During the busy Thanksgiving travel season, police and contracted security guards handed out flyers to drivers who parked along the curb for too long.

Airport officials also decided drivers who left their cars on the curb can be ticketed or even towed.

“So we've done a lot of things, both short-term, mid-term and had some long-term plans to address that,” Cooper said.

For passengers like James, he had some advice.

“I think if we all had a little more patience, the world would be a better place anyway,” he said.

