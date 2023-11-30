Kansas City's Aviation Department plans new ways to address arrival curb backup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Aviation Department Thursday addressed improvements they are continuing to make at the new airport, including congestion at the lower-level arrivals curb.

Drivers arriving back in the City of Fountains had differing experiences.

“It’s hard to get through here. I know that,” said LaMonte Ganaway, who flew out of Kansas City on Thanksgiving.

The Gilmore family said each trip they’ve taken since the new single terminal opened has been smooth.

“Everything went smooth in and out,” traveler Scott Gilmore said. “Most every time we travel here, I don’t have any problems.”

During Thursday’s afternoon business session, the department said drivers who leave their cars on the curb can now be ticketed or towed. Workers handed out 46 tickets over the holiday weekend to drivers who were not in their vehicles or refused to move.

The department is also looking into a new location for the cell phone lot with plans to conduct a study in the new year.

There were talks of adjusting lanes to allow commercial traffic and drivers parking in the garage to avoid backing up traffic.

Justin Meyer with the aviation department said there could be an opportunity to go to three lanes sooner.

“I think the winter holiday will be one we feel really prepared for based on how things went,” Meyer said. “The winter holiday is one where it is spread out over several weeks.”

During the Thanksgiving travel window, security screened almost 172,000 passengers.