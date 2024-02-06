'We have a serious addiction': Chiefs fan in Lee's Summit turns basement into ultimate man cave

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — It's safe to say the Chiefs have some of the loudest and proudest fans in the NFL, but one Lee's Summit man takes fandom to a whole new level.

Todd Willoughby is a lifelong Chiefs fan, he started attending games at a young age with his parents.

“I went to my first game when I was around eight years old and (have) been hooked ever since," Willoughby said.

That love for the team grew even bigger as he got older.

"I learned more and more about the game," Willoughby said. "Obviously it's never stopped.”

Fast forward to 2024, that passion for the team has grown into love and taken over his home. Willoughby has turned his basement into the ultimate Chiefs man cave.

“Just started collecting stuff over the years. I think my first ever thing, like real, genuine item that I ever got was this Derrick Thomas photo," Willoughby said.

The man cave is a passion project that Willoughby doesn't tackle alone.

“My wife, she's probably like my biggest supporter, enabler, bad influence, because lots of times the majority of the stuff down here is things that she's found or said, 'Let's get this,' or 'Oh, by the way, I got this,' or 'You know, here, I think this will look good down here,'" Willoughby shared.

Not afraid to go all in on the Chiefs, Willoughby has spent over $40,000 on his man cave. He has a collection of Chiefs memorabilia from wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling.

“We have a serious addiction. It just keeps on building," Willoughby said. "It feels like every day, every week, it's something different, something gets added. "So it's always going to be a work in progress, probably never will be finished.”

Willoughby's Chiefs man cave is not only a place that reminds him of great memories, but it has also become a place of gathering for friends and family.

"It's more that than anything. Spending time with family and just enjoying the time together," he said. "And obviously if it's a good day, meaning we get a win, that's a bonus.”

As the Chiefs are days away from Super Bowl LVIII, Willoughby is hoping to add a win to his collection.

