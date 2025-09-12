'We have the memory to keep us going;' Olathe West students honor lives lost on 9/11 through stair climb

OLATHE, Kan. — Thursday marked the 24th anniversary of the deadly attacks on September 11th.

Olathe West students honor lives lost on 9/11 through stair climb

Students at Olathe West High School honored those who died on 9/11 through a tribute of their own.

The high school's Public Safety Academy teaches students real-world skills in emergency and fire management services and law enforcement. These programs are led by instructors who work as a firefighter and a police officer for the City of Olathe.

The students in each pathway memorialized what first responders endured on 9/11 by recreating those physical activities.

The emergency and fire management services students climbed the Olathe West High School stairs 36 times to resemble the 110 stories of the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

Outside, the law enforcement students ran a half-mile and did 72 push-ups, 72-squats, held a plank for five minutes, climbed stairs, and dragged dummies to the 50-yard line of the football field.

Each student also chose a first responder who died on 9/11, researched them, and completed their physical activity in honor of them.

"These people didn’t think twice about going into the towers, and saving these people who had children and families and parents that were thinking about them," Reia Waliser, a senior, said.

None of the current high-school age students were born yet when 9/11 happened. Senior Devon Miles said that doesn't change what the day means to them.

"As our classmates walk by, or any of our teachers, our faculty, anyone else that sees this, maybe they realize what those people have done for us," Miles said.

Public safety academy instructor and firefighter Chris Curtis said they all want is to make the same difference as those who came before them.

"Every year, this day reminds us that there are going to be times that we have to do incredibly hard things and not quit, and maybe give that ultimate sacrifice for this job," he said.

