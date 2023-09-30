'We just wanna set the bar': Local stylist's business expands after designing attire for Beyoncé fans in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stylist is gearing up for Beyoncé’s stop in Sunday in Kansas City with her own line of Renaissance-inspired clothing and accessories.

Lynette Crawford owns a boutique, Style Therapii, she runs out of another Kansas City boutique, The Rack Clothing Essentials. Both businesses have seen an increase in customers since they started selling and advertising their Beyoncé-inspired items.

“I was like really surprised I was getting orders, you know, all over,” Crawford said.

Crawford admits running a small business can be difficult at times and that’s why the business from these outfits was such a blessing.

“It's one of the hardest things I've ever done, but it's the most rewarding,” she said. “It's really good to see that revenue come in.”

Her client and friend, Hannah Salazar, knows all about that struggle.

“It is difficult being a small business owner, so I’m definitely very appreciative that I’m able to support her,” Salazar said.

Salazar moved to Kansas City two years ago and started a credit repair business.

She moved from Los Angeles, where she saw Beyonce and Jay-Z during their On the Run Tour.

Salazar said that level of stardom in Kansas City is a good thing, especially for local businesses.

“I definitely was surprised. I didn’t think she was gonna come,” Salazar said. “I think it can bring definitely a lot of tourism for sure, and it brings a lot of capitalism. Everyone is gonna be making a lot of money out here, from restaurants, hotels, so it does bring a lot of money out here to Kansas City.”

For Crawford, having Beyoncé in her hometown is the best thing she’s never had.

“I feel like it’s history,” Crawford said. “I feel like for the longest everyone passed up Kansas City. We weren’t on the map.”

And now, there’s no doubt that she and Beyoncé are turning heads towards Kansas City.

“My brand is really sparkly and over the top, so I knew that my core clients were going to come to me,” Crawford said. “But I’ve also got clients outside of Kansas City ordering my hat. I made this “Lyonce” hat.”

And it’s been a hit.

She even wore the “Lyonce” — a black hat with long, sparkly diamonds — to Kansas City’s People’s Choice Awards Ceremony in July where she won the “Best Boutique” award.

Courtesy of Lynette Crawford Lynette Crawford accepts the award for "Best Boutique" at the KC People's Choice Awards in July 2023.

Crawford is hosting multiple Beyoncé-themed events this weekend leading up to the concert:

