'We just want our stuff back': Family at a loss after burglary leaves them without valuables worth $13,000

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Chandler Coon and his family have been sleeping in their living room after thieves broke into their home Monday afternoon, making off with more than $13,000 worth of valuables.

The invasion has left the family in a dire situation, both financially and emotionally.

Chandler and his wife purchased their home in 2018 and never foresaw that they would face such a violation seven years later. Returning from work on Monday, Chandler found the front door open and quickly realized their home had been burglarized.

Jack McCormick Chandler Coon, home burglarized Monday afternoon

"Everything that's within range of the front door had all been taken—several pairs of shoes, two backpacks full of professional camera equipment," Coon said. “Both my children's rooms had been ransacked.”

The burglary caused approximately $15,000 in stolen items and damages. He says insurance will cover the repairs, but it won't replace the photography equipment essential to his wife's profession.

"Insurance requires that we have receipts for everything that was stolen," Coon explained. "They took a brand-new pair of shoes, so I am able to provide that receipt, but it's really hard for us to go back and track every single receipt for every item that was taken. Unfortunately, we're going to be at a loss for pretty much 80%."

Jack McCormick Independence family home burglarized

The family is grappling with a loss of peace of mind and a sense of security, but they are hoping to retrieve their belongings.

"We can't afford to recoup this, and that's my wife's means for making a living and providing for our kids," Coon said. "So, we just want our stuff back."

Jack McCormick Independence family home burglarized

Police have confirmed that the investigation has reached a dead end due to a lack of suspects, which makes the case inactive. The family continues to hope for any leads that could result in the recovery of their belongings.

