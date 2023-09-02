'We miss her': Family of Chiefs fan who died at training camp speaks on upcoming season without her

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of life-long Chiefs fan Jessica Tangen is feeling the weight of her absence as they head into another Chiefs season. Tangen suffered a heart attack and suddenly died back in July during Chiefs training camp.

Her daughter, nine-year-old Kyla Tangen, remembers her mom as a funny, loud and happy person who always wore a smile. She was a history junkie, the best partner in video games and above all, a loyal Chiefs fan.

“Whenever I was little, my mom would drag me to her friend's house so she could watch the game. And eventually, I had to learn Chiefs players names and the first one I learned was Travis Kelce,” said Kyla.

The family says Jessica Tangen’s loyalty to the team runs in her blood. According to her mother, Lee Schones, she has been a Chiefs fan since birth because of her grandfather’s influence.

“I still see that picture and the film of her jumping up when they won the Super Bowl,” said Schones.

Schones says it was Jessica’s love for the team that took her to St. Joe for Chiefs training camp that day.

“She was so happy. I mean, she was so excited to see the Chiefs and she had a surprise for Kyla, which was she was supposed to meet Kelce in person and what I understand — Kelce was coming out and she went,” said Schones.

The family will never forget the events of July 30th. Kyla says thinking back, she noticed something was already different about her mom, even from the morning.

“Mom kept hugging me and hugging me, and eventually Jacob had to call us and tell us we gotta go,” said Kyla.

Kyla recalled memories she had with her mom leading up to the week before her passing, including her mom buying Kyla her favorite snacks.

“And I said, 'No honey, it’s just maybe the Holy Spirit told her to give you extra love before you went.' So, she’s got that memory,” said Schones.

As the Chiefs prepare to take the filed for its season opener, it is a bittersweet reminder of Jessica Tangen’s void. But, the family says they will be tuning in and cheering loud for her to hear.

“We did it, we’re following your wishes, and we really miss you a lot,” said Kyla.

