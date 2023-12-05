'We need Nolan to heal': Soccer community rallies for Shawnee hit-and-run victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nolan Davidson and his father were victims of a Friday hit-and-run crash allegedly caused by a drunk driver.

The nine-year-old child and his father, Aaron Davidson, were on their way from one basketball game to another in Shawnee when an alleged drunk driver slammed into their car.

The hit-and-run crash happened just before 7p.m. in the intersection of Johnson Drive and Bell Road.

Nolan was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital and is in critical condition.

Now Nolan's soccer teammates with KC Fusion, along with their families, are coming together to support him as he heals at a hospital.

“We all feel like we’re not doing enough. We want to do more,” said Lyndsay Farnsworth-Dick, a parent of one of Nolan’s teammates. “Some of the other parents, we’ve talked about, do we do a grief counseling session together for the boys? Do we do it for the parents? Cause we can all use it — we’re all hurting right now.”

Nolan’s soccer coach, Mo Loridon, describes him as a standout kid who is always the last to leave practice and thoughtful to his teammates.

Loridon named Nolan team captain at just eight years old.

It's an honor Loridon does not give lightly.

“Does a great job being the captain of the team and I think that says a lot about his character,” said Loridon.

His character is molded his parents.

Coach Loridon says the Davidson family has given so much to help youth in their community.

Ashlee Davidson created a running club for children, Herd Running and Aaron Davidson coaches cross country at Blue Valley West High School.

“How many times can you say they are amazing, you know, without it getting repetitive? So we just think a lot of them on the team. We think a lot of them in many different ways,” said Loridon.

To show their support, the team canceled its soccer games on Saturday.

Instead of their regular Tuesday practice, the team will meet at the Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa for a walk/run dedicated to Nolan.

People are encouraged to wear blue, Nolan’s favorite color, and meet at the entrance of Foundry Church, 8835 Lackman Road in Lenexa.

A GoFundMe page to help with Nolan's medical expenses has been set up for his family.