'We need to get involved': KC-area leaders see uptick in political involvement, call for end to violence

Political parties in Kansas had more people than usual asking for yard signs to support candidates Monday morning.

Leaders believe voters feel a need to further engage in politics after a second attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump Sunday.

"The last thing we can do right now is retreat; we all need to lean in, we need to get activated, and we need to get involved," said Jeanna Repass, the chair of the Kansas Democratic Party.

At the Johnson County Republican Party headquarters, Chairwoman Maria Holiday handed out roughly 40 Trump-Vance signs in several hours.

"I see people coming in who say, ‘I’ve never had a yard sign. I don’t know what I’m doing, can you help me? How can I help, how can I get involved?'" Holiday said.

Both Holiday and Repass condemn political violence.

They’re relieved voters don’t appear to be afraid to get involved in the democratic process.

"These are extremists, and this is not what Americans want in their politics," Holiday said. "We live in the land of the free, and this type of action should never take place."

Repass said disagreements should be civil and political discourse should focus on policies not personal attacks.

“Every single person right now in this country has to take a look at our rhetoric," she said.

Local groups like American Public Square encourage civil political discourse.

