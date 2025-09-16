'We need to have access for everyone': Irene H. Ruiz Library expands Spanish resources for growing Westside

KANSAS CITY, Mo — For decades the Irene H. Ruiz Library branch has been a cornerstone for the Westside Kansas City community, and today it continues to expand its services to meet growing demand.

Branch Manager Amy Morris calls the Irene H. Ruiz Library “the hidden gem in the system,” a place where families can access not only literature, but also resources that reflect and support their needs.

“I've seen a lot of change on the Westside. There has been a lot of gentrification, a lot of new houses going in. But one thing that has remained consistent is that people are still requesting a lot of materials in Spanish," said Morris.

The library, named after community leader Irene Ruiz, carries on her legacy of making Spanish-language materials widely available.

"Irene Ruiz was a former librarian here on the Westside," said Morris. "She worked at this location for about 20 years.” She was a big proponent for this neighborhood."

This year alone, the library added more than 200 new Spanish-language books for children and adults.

“We need to have access for everyone. We need to have accessible materials in various languages. This particular branch, the request tends to be a lot in Spanish, but that's our goal is to serve everyone whatever language," said Morris.

But the services don’t stop with reading materials. From Spanish story times to passport applications processed entirely in Spanish, the branch works to make families feel at home.

“The library is important in so many areas. We are not just about books. We're about giving you all kinds of different resources, whether it's a resource you need in the community," said Morris.

The library has also launched a temporary pop-up collection full of Spanish books, available through December 12th.