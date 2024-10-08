'We open our homes to one another': Blue Springs neighborhood takes in Chiefs, Royals double feature

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Some Kansas City Royals and Chiefs fans had to make a tough decision between who to watch on Monday night.

The Royals played against the New York Yankees at the same time the Chiefs went up against the New Orleans Saints.

But many fans got creative with how to watch their favorite teams.

In Blue Springs, one neighborhood constructed a giant screen standing more than 10 feet to watch the Royals and the Chiefs side by side.

It was the first time neighbors watched both games on a split screen projector, but it's not the first watch party.

The tradition for folks to watch the Royals post season goes back almost 10 years.

When the Royals made their playoff run in 2015, Blue Springs neighbors got together to watch. They've been watching and celebrating ever since.

On Monday, the community had the Royals playing on the right side of the screen and the Chiefs playing on the left side.

Though the screen was divided, neighbor Christine Rupy explained the neighborhood is quite the opposite.

"We open our homes to one another," Rupy said. "It's like a big family around here."

KSHB 41 News

Everyone was hoping for a Royals and Chiefs win on Monday night, but the games didn't matter so much as does the time they get to spend together.

"I love getting all cozy, having blankets around us and standing by our families," Livey Marble said. "And obviously the food is so good."

KSHB 41 News

Both the Royals and the Chiefs secured a win on Monday night, making the Blue Springs watch party a success on both sides.

