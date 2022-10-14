‘We realized it was time for us to walk away’: Monarch Coffee to close Oct. 30

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City caffeine staple Monarch Coffee announced Thursday that it will close all brick-and-mortar locations effective Sunday, Oct. 30.

In a social media post explaining the decision to close, owners Jaime and Tyler touched on balancing the equally heavy feeling of “profound grief” alongside the acceptance that closing is "the right path for ourselves and our kids.”

Eight years ago, Jaime and Tyler said they were “excited to create a new kind of coffee space in Kansas City.” And reflecting on their initial ambitions, the two feel confident they did what they set out to do: “serve quality coffee and barista-created drinks, in a beautiful, welcoming space, routed in our values.”

“We are so incredibly proud of the company we created, the team we built and all that we offered to the community,” their farewell post read.

When weighing the decision to close, the challenges posed by the pandemic, which continue to be felt, were factors.

But as this era of the coffee shop comes to a close, Jaime and Tyler say they are set to embrace a new beginning.

“To our team, past and present, thank you for all you gave to this company and for shaping who we've been,” the farewell post read. “To our customers, thank you for supporting us and allowing us to be a part of your lives. We will be forever grateful for the friendships that have come about because of Monarch.”

Jamie and Tyler shared in their post that more information will be forthcoming about online orders, farewell merchandise, a final goodbye and what’s next for the brick-and-mortar spaces, which they hinted will still include coffee.

