9-year-old 41 Action News viewer delivers weather report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 41 Action News weather team has some new competition when it comes to severe weather coverage.

As storms passed through the Kansas City metro on Monday afternoon, 9-year-old Kennedi, of Olathe, hopped in front of the television and started explaining where the most problematic weather was in the coverage area.

She said conditions near 199th Street in Johnson County were “not good” and issued the following warning to viewers -- “Y’all be careful.”

9-year-old Kennedi reports weather

Kennedi also said that around 4:30 p.m. residents in Olathe and Spring Hill were, “OK. Perfect.”

Kennedi's mother, Kristin Goodlow, told 41 Action News her daughter's coverage was "priceless."

