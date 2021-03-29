Former Kansas City Chiefs QB Trent Green to be honored at SevenDays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City Chief will soon add another accolade to his name -- this time for his work off the field.

Trent Green, who played with the Chiefs from 2001-06, is the inaugural recipient of the Ripple of Kindness Award, which will be presented during the 2021 SevenDays Make a Ripple Change the World virtual event.

“Over most of the last 20 years, Julie and I have called Kansas City home and raised our children here,” Green said in a news release. “We’ve tried to make an impact in the community as well.”

The award, created by the Faith Always Wins Foundation, recognizes individuals who have “gone above and beyond in demonstrating kindness through their actions and words,” according to the release.

The Greens have worked with Children’s Mercy Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Charities, among other children’s charities.

SevenDays Co-founder Mindy Corporon said in the release that Green also has volunteered at past SevenDays events.

“Now in our seventh year, we continue our outreach efforts into the community to promote acts of kindness,” Corporon said. “Trent has played a pivotal role in Kansas City helping many organizations through his charitable efforts, along with his wife Julie.”

SevenDays will begin on April 13, the same day Green will receive the award.

For more information about SevenDays, visit the organization’s website .

