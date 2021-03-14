Kansas City, Missouri, coalition offers hope through food truck event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City, Missouri, organization hopes to stimulate the economy, promote small business and feed the community through its Food Truck Saturday events.

The Justice and Dignity Center Coalition hosted its event Saturday afternoon at 3114 Paseo Blvd. and 2908 Indiana Avenue and covered the cost of meals for anyone who showed up between noon and 1 p.m.

Bishop Tony Caldwell, of the Justice and Dignity Center Coalition, said opportunities like this offer people hope.

"Nobody wakes up in the morning saying, ‘I'm going to commit a crime,’” Caldwell said. “They wake up in the morning saying, ‘You know what? My kids are hungry. I don't have a roof over my head. I need something to survive.’ So if we start helping them out with those things, it's showing them there's a better way."

The center also offers job, housing and anger management resources. More information about the center can be found on its Facebook page .

