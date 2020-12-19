Menu

KC woman receives new van after hers damaged in shooting

Prosecutor starts GoFundMe for vehicle
Darrius Smith/KSHB
Danielle Benson receives a new van after hers was destroyed during a now-fatal shooting on Thanksgiving.
Posted at 9:40 PM, Dec 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-18 22:40:30-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman whose vehicle was severely damaged during a shooting on Thanksgiving received a replacement on Friday.

“It was great to see that they cared about lil’ ’ole me,” said Danielle Benson, a mother to eight who was waiting in her van at Troost Market when she was caught in the middle of gunfire from a now-fatal shooting.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Officer started a GoFundMe campaign earlier this month to raise funds for Benson. The campaign exceeded its goal in less than one week.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker thanked those who donated, calling them “unquestionably generous” in a tweet on Friday.

“Danielle is in these new wheels today because of your generosity,” Peters Baker said in the tweet. “She is grateful and doing her best to heal from the traumatic event.”

Benson said she is grateful for everyone who helped her.

“I felt a lot of relief getting this van,” she said.

