Lenexa Police Department fetches comfort dog for officers, community

Officer Lexi Blue is a 3-month-old Goldendoodle
Lenexa Police Department/Facebook
Officer Lexi Blue is a 3-month-old Goldendoodle who recently joined the Lenexa Police Department.
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jun 25, 2021
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jun 25, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department has added a four-legged companion to its ranks.

Officer Lexi Blue, a three-month-old Goldendoodle, will serve as a comfort dog for fellow officers, as well as the community.

She will put her best paw forward working with crime victims and victims of traumatic events, while also taking part in education visits and community functions, the department said in a Facebook post.

This very good girl will meet the public in her first pawtrol on Tuesday, June 29, at the Lenexa Farmers Market.

