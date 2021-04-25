Lyriks Institution provides 'power moves' to Kansas City metro youth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Your first thought is not who you are.

That’s the message the Lyriks Institution wants to send to young people.

The organization brought together dozens students Saturday at the Black Archives of Mid-America to discuss social issues ranging from city violence to police shootings for Part One of a three-part event.

Kyle Hollins, CEO and founder of Lyriks Institution, said that in a city plagued with violence and crime, teens need tools to avoid dangerous situations. The sessions provide youth with “power moves” to help them think through certain situations.

"We want to bring these tools so it will give them something to think about before they're sitting in front of a judge facing 35 years, 40 years and even life,” Hollins said.

Using social media and small-group discussion, Lyriks Institution takes “heady information” and presents it in a way that fits the youth in attendance, according to Hollins.

More information about the program or its upcoming events can be found on the group’s website .

