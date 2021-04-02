One Class at a Time announces 4th winner: Heidi Stoeck

OLATHE, Kan. — Jerri Sapp is a grandmother and she transformed part of her home into a classroom.

It's for her four grandchildren, who are all learning remotely right now.

"To keep four different age levels on four different schedules has been interesting," Sapp said. "But the kids have really come up to the challenge."

Their teachers are also up to the challenge.

"The teachers have been fantastic and keeping a schedule and lining it out so we can follow what to do each day," Sapp said.

It's one of many reasons Sapp nominated her grandson's second grade teacher, Heidi Stoeck who teaches at Sunnsyside Elementary in the Olathe Public Schools district.

"I hear her every once and a while," Sapp said. "He’ll take off his headphones and I’ll hear her talking to them. She’s always very positive."

"She usually does things that are pretty cool," Sapp's grandson, Hudson said.

A pretty cool teacher, who has been teaching for two decades in person, and now teaching remotely.

"You get one year to make their second grade year good and that’s been kind of a challenge," Stoeck said. "We want them to remember it as something that was fun and they had fun learning."

Stoeck talked about what keeps her going.

"I feel like I have a lot of cheerleaders, my family, my coworkers, I’ve got a great group of parents," she said.

Hudson decided to reveal the surprise to Ms. Stoeck that she was the next winner of One Class at a Time.

"Congratulations Ms. Stoeck, you are the next winner of One Class At A Time," he said with a smile.

Stoeck's coworkers also joined in on the excitement, cheering her on and congratulating her on being the latest winner.

For Jerri Sapp, Ms. Stoeck is a teacher she cannot wait to hug.

"Oh Ms. Stoeck, thank you so much for being that teacher that has made a difference in my grandson's life," Sapp said. "And in this difficult time, you’ve really made an impact. He can’t wait to see you in person and neither can I."

