One Class at a Time announces 5th winner: Shari Reiter

SHAWNEE, Kan. — It's time to announce the next One Class at A Time winner: Shari Reiter.

Reiter is a special education teacher at Mize Elementary in Unified School District 232.

Before the surprise announcement, Reiter was excited to see one of her students, Jace, greeting her outside the school doors.

"You look so handsome," Reiter said with a smile. "Oh, I've missed you!"

It wasn't the only surprise. Jace's mom, Courtney Heigele read aloud why Reiter was so deserving of the award.

"Shari Reiter is an educator who specializes in finding what is hidden and making sure it has its time in the sun," Heigele read. "As a mother of a child whose brain, body and behaviors threaten daily to make him invisible to others, Shari Reiter’s talents have reserved and held a place for him in the world."

For Reiter, her students aren't just kids she teaches.

"My kids and my families are a part of my family," she said. "You know you always go and visit your family. So it's just important to me. They're a part of my family, and that's just what you do for family."

It was her school family who decided to announce she was the next One Class At a Time winner.

"Shari Reiter, you are the winner of the next one class at a time award," Heigele said.

"I'm speechless," Reiter said. "I don't know what to say."

She didn't have to say anything. Her actions and the love she pours into her families were enough.

"When we look back on the fear and unique challenges this pandemic has presented our family, Shari Reiter's diligence and kindness will be what we remember most," Heigele said. "As anyone recalling a life-changing trauma remembers the ones who reached out to save them."

Congratulations to Shari Reiter!

If you want to nominate a teacher or educator who is going above and beyond, enter your nomination online.

