Park Hill student spreads joy with jokes on mask

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At a time when a mask wearing in schools is embroiled in controversy, one family whose children attend the Park Hill School District is taking it in stride and making others smile.

Eight-year-old Charlie Hilton loves everything about a joke. So, when it was time for the aspiring comedian to go back to the classroom in the age of COVID-19, a light bulb went off.

"I like to make people laugh," Hilton said, "and a lot of people like jokes, so I want to put them on my mask so people can read them."

The third grader comes up with the jokes from books, television and his own quick wit.

Using his mother's penmanship on the mask, Hilton shares his jokes with everyone at Park Hill's Southeast Elementary school.

They're a hit with the cafeteria workers.

"One day I had to hold my Doritos in my mouth, mask on, just so they could read my joke. But they did like it," Hilton said.

His mother, Brieanne, said she hopes that in this simple act of spreading joy there can be a lesson for other parents and children.

"It's just all about attitude," she said. "People tend to think that mask wearing has to be something horrible or traumatic, or not fun for kids. And honestly, you can make it something fun. It's really it's not a big deal."

She has started an Instagram account documenting Hilton's joke of the day.

"I mean it's just a great way to put a smile on people's face if you're having a bad day," Brieanne Hilton said. "You know, they're, they're pretty corny jokes, but everyone laughs.

—

During the pandemic, 41 Action News wants to spotlight people, organizations and companies helping the community. To share these stories, use #WeSeeYouKSHB on social media.

